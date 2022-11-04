The Best Online Advertising to be Recognized by Web Marketing Association

The Web Marketing Association announces the Call for Entries for the 21st annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. This international award program will evaluate all forms of online advertising, including email, page-based ads, online newsletters, mobile apps, Websites, video, social media and voice skills in 86 industry categories. The Competition website is located at www.iacaward.org and the deadline for entry is January 31, 2023.

“Online advertising is a critical component of today’s marketing mix,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “We created the IAC Awards to highlight the best in this unique advertising medium by industry and to help advertising professionals validate their efforts to clients and senior management. The IAC Awards can provide third party confirmation that clients are getting the best creative for their ad dollars. Winning awards is a great way to demonstrate your creative potential.”

The Internet Advertising Competition Awards are open to all organizations and individuals (advertising and interactive agencies, corporate marketing departments, small business owners, etc.) involved in the process of developing Internet advertising. Entries may be submitted online at http://www.iacaward.org. The deadline for entry is January 31, 2023 and will be judged on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, and use of the medium.

Awards will be presented within each of the industry categories and advertising formats, including:

– Best Social Media Campaign

– Best Online ad & Campaign (including banner, pop-up or interstitial)

– Best Email message & Campaign

– Best Online newsletter & Campaign

– Best Website (including best landing pages and best microsites)

– Best Online video

– Best Mobile applications

– Best Voice Skills or Actions

– Best Integrated ad campaign

Best of show award for each format will be selected from among the industry winners. Ads eligible for entry in the competition must have run during the period from January 1, 2022 through January 31, 2023.

Interactive agencies that win multiple awards will also be in the running for Top Agency Award. Each entrant will be awarded points based on the level of award for each award received. A Best of Show will be worth 5 points, Best of Industry 3 points and each Outstanding award 1 point. The agency with the most points will be awarded the Top Agency Award. Agencies winning an IAC Award will also be automatically included in the Award Winning Agencies Database.

In an effort to recognize those organizations that demonstrate exceptional development skills across multiple entries, agencies that win more the 6 awards will also be recognized with an Outstanding Advertising Developer award from the Web Marketing Association. In 2021, four agencies won this honor.

Judging for the IAC Awards will take place in February, 2023. Judges will consist of a select group of Internet advertising professionals with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in Web advertising. Past competition judges have included top executives from leading corporations, institutions and media organizations such as Arc Worldwide, Beeby Clark+Meyler, Brunner Digital, Campbell-Ewald, CNN, Deep Interactive Asia, Digitas, EuroRSCG 4D, Google, IBM Interactive, JWT, Mastercard, McCann Worldgroup, Possible, SapientRazorfish, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Small Army, Tectis GmbH, TMP Worldwide, Universal McCann Interactive and Wunderman / Y&R.

The 2023 Internet Advertising Competition Awards are sponsored by PR.com, iContact, eTail and WMR.FM.

A complete list of past winners can be found at the IAC Award Website.

About the Web Marketing Association

The Web Marketing Association is an organization working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of online advertising, Internet marketing and promotion used to attract visitors to Web sites. The Web Marketing Association’s annual award programs, the WebAward Competition, MobileWebAwards and the Internet Advertising Competition Awards, have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world since 1997.