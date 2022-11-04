Dr. Chukuma C. Chijioke’s Book Set to Light Up East Coast’s Largest State Library Association Conference





Author



Dr. Chukuma C. Chijioke is a former physician, a graduate of the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu, and a former pastor at Foursquare Gospel Church, Port Harcourt, Nigeria.





Additionally, he obtained his Master of Public Health from the College of Health Professionals at Walden University, Minneapolis, MN, the USA, and a Ph. D in Public Health Epidemiology, also from the College of Health Professionals at the same university.





He is married to his beloved wife, Jemima Ngozi Chijioke, and together they have five beautiful children and a granddaughter.