Jeanne Tiefenbach-Henderson’s Book All Set for NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and ReadersMagnet Book Confab

Jeanne Tiefenbach-Henderson guides readers to a deeper relationship with Jesus with her book.
San Diego, CA, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, November 4, 2022
Catch Jeanne Tiefenbach-Henderson at NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show and the ReadersMagnet Book Confab.
The religious book Madonna of the Ways is ready to be displayed by ReadersMagnet at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 34, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, and at the ReadersMagnet Book Confab on October 2830, 2022, at 72 Warren St., Tribeca, New York.
Madonna of the Ways is more than just a collection of artworks with some reflective captions. It is a modest book in every sense of the word. The book shares the Hail Mary and reveals that Jesus is whom people discover in the middle of the prayer itself.
The first part of the Hail Mary, which comes from the Bible, portrays Mary lovingly holding her son, while the second part is the collective prayer of her children addressed to Jesus. These two halves of the book come together like two soft arms wrapping around the books beating heart, Jesus.
This book aims to help its readers develop a Mary heart and a deeper relationship with Jesus. Every page describes a particular moment in peoples lives that, well beyond any regular duty or responsibility, took on a sacred and meaningful purpose.
Get a copy of Jeanne Tiefenbach-Hendersons Madonna of the Ways from the ReadersMagnet Bookstore today! And check out the authors website at www.octobersunstudio.com. This book is also available on Amazon and Barnes&Noble.
Madonna of the Ways
Author | Jeanne Tiefenbach-Henderson
Genre | Religious/Meditation
Publisher | ReadersMagnet LLC
Published date | May 26, 2022
Author
Jeanne has a Bachelors Degree in Fine and Professional Art and a Masters Degree in Education and has studied under several master artists. Her current contemporary artwork focuses on stories of celebration. Jeannes work is represented by four galleries using her artist name, Vera Bonacci.
Her work has been published in the Circle Arts Magazine from the Lyon, France Gallery, and she has been a featured artist for a year, from September 2021 through 2022. She had several one-woman exhibitions, was shown in several juried shows, and won several awards.