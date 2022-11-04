Jeanne Tiefenbach-Henderson’s Book All Set for NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and ReadersMagnet Book Confab

San Diego, CA, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, November 4, 2022

The religious book Madonna of the Ways is ready to be displayed by ReadersMagnet at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 34, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, and at the ReadersMagnet Book Confab on October 2830, 2022, at 72 Warren St., Tribeca, New York.





Madonna of the Ways is more than just a collection of artworks with some reflective captions. It is a modest book in every sense of the word. The book shares the Hail Mary and reveals that Jesus is whom people discover in the middle of the prayer itself.





The first part of the Hail Mary, which comes from the Bible, portrays Mary lovingly holding her son, while the second part is the collective prayer of her children addressed to Jesus. These two halves of the book come together like two soft arms wrapping around the books beating heart, Jesus.





This book aims to help its readers develop a Mary heart and a deeper relationship with Jesus. Every page describes a particular moment in peoples lives that, well beyond any regular duty or responsibility, took on a sacred and meaningful purpose.





Get a copy of Jeanne Tiefenbach-Hendersons Madonna of the Ways from the ReadersMagnet Bookstore today! And check out the authors website at www.octobersunstudio.com. This book is also available on Amazon and Barnes&Noble.





Madonna of the Ways



Author | Jeanne Tiefenbach-Henderson



Genre | Religious/Meditation



Publisher | ReadersMagnet LLC



Published date | May 26, 2022





Author



Jeanne has a Bachelors Degree in Fine and Professional Art and a Masters Degree in Education and has studied under several master artists. Her current contemporary artwork focuses on stories of celebration. Jeannes work is represented by four galleries using her artist name, Vera Bonacci.





Her work has been published in the Circle Arts Magazine from the Lyon, France Gallery, and she has been a featured artist for a year, from September 2021 through 2022. She had several one-woman exhibitions, was shown in several juried shows, and won several awards.