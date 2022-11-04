Denise C. Herndon Harvey’s Book Ready for NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show





Denise C. Herndon Harvey is a published author who has a passion for writing about Gods grace. She is the author of the childrens book, Growing Up Sassafras: Where is my daddy? and her newest book, Emergence of Me: Discovering My Identity and Courage Within. When she writes, she incorporates many factors, such as faith and hope in God and the principle that the family can be restored. Denise has been a guest on the Daily Spark TV, The Kingdom View, and Conversations that Make a Difference, as well as featured in SwagHer magazine, Glambitious, and AJ3 Report.





Denise is a graduate of Liberty University and holds a Master of Arts Degree in Human Service Counseling  Family Advocacy & Public Policy. In addition, she also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology  Christian Counseling and a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology  Crisis Counseling, with a minor in Biblical Studies and a certification in Mental Health Coaching. Denise has a coaching program called Emerge and Restore, helping women that have lost hope and have found themselves stuck in the middle of life figure out that its not too late for their life to become all God has for them to emerge and restore and seize their abundant, purpose-filled life.





Denise and her retired Air Force husband have been married for 38 years, and they have two adult children and five grandchildren. Her website is www.deniseharvey.com, and her coaching website is www.emergeandrestore.com.