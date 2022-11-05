Ocean Partnership for Children issues Request for Proposals for Community Resource Development Funds

Request for Proposals (RFPs) will be used to develop programs and/or increase the availability of community-based resources to Ocean County youth experiencing emotional, behavioral, developmental, intellectual, substance use needs, & their families.

Ocean Partnership For Children

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Nov. 2, 2022 – PRLog — Ocean Partnership for Children (OPC) is seeking proposals to develop and/or increase the availability of community-based resources to Ocean County youth experiencing emotional, behavioral, developmental, intellectual, substance use needs, and their families.

“OPC provides care management services to children and youth experiencing emotional, behavioral, developmental, intellectual, and substance use needs, and their families,” said Mary Jo Buchanan, Executive Director of OPC. “As part of our contract with the New Jersey Children’s System of Care (CSOC), OPC has access to limited community resource development (CRD) funds designated for one-time use by community organizations to develop new, additional, and/or unique programs that address unmet or under-served needs in Ocean County.”

A maximum total of $67,788.07 is available to fund one or more projects. “Funding is to be used for expansion or creation of programs that serve Ocean County youth experiencing emotional, behavioral, developmental, intellectual, substance use needs, and their families,” said Buchanan.

A Bidder’s Meeting will be held to answer questions about the Request for Proposals for any interested community provider on November 8 at 2pm (click here to join the meeting (https://teams.microsoft.com/ dl/launcher/ launcher.html? url…)). RFPs are due to OPC on December 2nd by 12pm (click here for the application (https://www.oceanpartnership.org/ wp-content/uploads/ 2022/…)). CRD funding approval will be announced on April 1, 2023 and project implementation is scheduled to begin July 1, 2023. Contact Katie Colhoun, Director of Community Resources and Advocacy, via email (kcolhoun@oceanpartnership.org) with any questions.

OPC links youth and families to all the resources and supports they need, and they currently have over 80 care managers that serve over 1,000 youth in Ocean County. “As Ocean County’s Care Management Organization, we are part of the New Jersey Children’s System of Care and are responsible for linking youth in crisis to resources to help them heal and succeed,” Buchanan added.

About Ocean Partnership for Children Inc.

Founded in 2005, Ocean Partnership for Children (OPC) is Ocean County’s Care

Management Organization (CMO). Its mission is to enhance the well-being of youth and

their families through natural and community supports. OPC provides care management

services for Ocean County youth up to the age of 21 years who have mental health,

substance use, intellectual and developmental challenges. OPC strives to keep children and adolescents at home, in school, and in the community by connecting

them to resources that meet their unique needs and help them achieve their goals.

Ocean Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization available at no cost

to all youth and families in Ocean County who meet the eligibility criteria

of the New Jersey Children’s System of Care. To learn more, visit www.oceanpartnership.org or https://www.oceanresourcenet.org.