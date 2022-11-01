Introducing Wholeview Direct: Delivering Addiction Treatment Directly Into the Homes of New Yorkers

Wholeview Direct, a new, fully virtual outpatient addiction treatment program has begun to provide treatment throughout the State of New York. This innovative program was developed by the team of expert addiction psychologists who created Wholeview five years ago. Together, masters level clinicians, addiction medicine providers, and peers provide the most effective therapies, technology and medications for alcohol and substance use disorders to give patients the best chance of success. The multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Sarah Church, uses a proven telehealth model designed to make treatment as convenient and accessible as possible.

“Although we deliver care using telehealth, we work hard to maintain a warm, personal connection with our patients. We make sure a person answers the phone when people call in order to provide comprehensive to answers to their questions. We are available to guide them each step of the way as they get settled into treatment,” said Roger Chong, EVP of Operations and Business Development of Wholeview.

To address the growing need for easily accessible addiction treatment services during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wholeview launched Wholeview Wellness, a virtual in-home program. Wholeview Direct extends that program by providing NYS OASAS licensed outpatient and intensive outpatient therapy to patients in the comfort of their home. Specifically designed to increase access to much needed care, the program eliminates multiple barriers to treatment including travel time, in office wait time and concerns around privacy and confidentiality. The program is in network with NYS Medicaid and several managed Medicaid plans to ensure affordability.

“We turned to telehealth early in the pandemic and we realized that we could completely eliminate multiple barriers to care, while creating a program that would be more appealing to people seeking assistance,” said Sarah Church, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Wholeview. Wholeview Direct’s outpatient program is individualized but typically lasts between six months to a year, depending on clinical need. Upon admission, patients are prescribed a digital therapeutic tool that provides recovery support 24/7 and are educated about medications that support recovery. Family support is also offered to all patients to engage them in treatment and to teach them skills and strategies to support their loved ones. Patients are encouraged to call 212-204-8430 for information or to schedule an appointment.