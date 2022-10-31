Kimberly Rosales explains what it means to be an entrepreneur

Kimberly Rosales is clear that being an entrepreneur is an extremely complicated challenge and that is why to achieve the desired success, you must have certain fundamental characteristics.

Québec, Canada – WEBWIRE – Monday, October 31, 2022







Although there is no secret recipe for entrepreneurship since each person is different, there are some characteristics that identify the entrepreneurial spirit. An entrepreneur is a person who identifies an opportunity and organizes the necessary resources to put it into action. Kimberly Rosales uses her experience as an entrepreneur to explain what it takes to start a business and lead it to success.





Successful entrepreneurs have many traits in common with others; they are confident and optimistic, disciplined and self-starters. They are open to new ideas that cross their path.





According to Rosales, there are some defining characteristics. For example, confidence is one of them. It is the hallmark of the entrepreneur. Not all of us are born with self-confidence, but that doesnt mean we are not capable of developing it. Many men and women believe in the sense of faith in themselves and the ability to overcome great challenges with daily work, and the self-confidence to see results and gain the respect of others, assures the expert.





Passion on their part is the most important trait of a successful entrepreneur. They truly love their work. They are willing to put in any amount of overtime just to make the business succeed because there is an enjoyment in their business that goes beyond money. Whether they are passionate about the tasks or activities, they perform on a daily basis, the area or field in which they work, or simply the act of starting or building businesses, a common quality in successful entrepreneurs is the passion with which they do things.





Another quality often found in successful entrepreneurs is business acumen. They have the ability to spot business opportunities that others cannot see, and the ability to differentiate true opportunities from mere business possibilities. Entrepreneurship requires the ability to spot an opportunity that no one else has.





Tolerance for uncertainty is also of utmost importance, says Rosales. Take risks, tolerate uncertainty, and contemplate the possibility of failure. They know that every business opportunity carries risk no matter how much analysis or planning is done, so when faced with an opportunity, they try to minimize as much risk as possible, and then act despite the risk that may still exist.





Successful entrepreneurs recognize that they are always learning and can learn from everyone daily. To be unwilling to listen and learn is to deny yourself many opportunities. There is no doubt that the ability to learn is tied to the ability to adapt.





Perseverance is too common to see people with many illusions and projects at the beginning but who gradually abandon them and leave them halfway. Successful entrepreneurs have enough perseverance to overcome any obstacle or unforeseen event that may appear along the way, keep going no matter what, and not give up until they have exhausted all possibilities.





Sense of opportunity. The entrepreneur identifies the needs, problems, and tendencies of the people around him and tries to conceive alternatives of satisfaction or solution according to the case.





Optimism is a positive point of view about their surroundings and makes entrepreneurs measure failures in their right dimension and be able to learn lessons from each one. In addition, it allows them to nourish themselves in the good moments to set more ambitious goals.





Finally, there is networking and teambuilding. The first is about forming external contact networks, for which it is essential to know how to communicate and socialize. The second concerns internal networks, i.e., the formation of good working teams: the entrepreneur surrounds himself with like-minded people who share the same passion for his idea, who share a vision of the future, and who can complement his knowledge.





About Kimberly Rosales





Kimberly Rosales is an entrepreneur and tech aficionado who, early on, understood the full capabilities cryptocurrency could offer. She founded ChainMyne, a FINTRAC-registered company, in 2020 as a means to offer an easier method for accessing digital currency, as well as to empower cryptocurrency holders. While the majority of her time is occupied by ensuring her business ventures constantly run smoothly, when she does have some free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and exploring new locations.