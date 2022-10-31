Hong Kong – Hongkong Post to issue “Dinosaurs” special stamps (with photos)

Hongkong Post to issue “Dinosaurs” special stamps (with photos) *************************************************************************



Hongkong Post announced today (October 31) that a special stamp issue and associated philatelic products on the theme of “Dinosaurs” will be released for sale on November 15 (Tuesday).







Dinosaurs are among the most spectacular and enigmatic species to have ever lived on Earth. They appeared as early as 230 million years ago and went extinct about 66 million years ago, after living on Earth for more than 160 million years. Since the discovery of dinosaur fossils in the 19th century, palaeontologists have devoted themselves to the study of dinosaurs in the hope of uncovering the truth about these prehistoric creatures and the lost world they once dominated. Hongkong Post will issue a set of six stamps, a souvenir sheet and associated philatelic products on the theme of “Dinosaurs”.







This set of six stamps features seven species of dinosaurs with distinctive characteristics from the Cretaceous period and the Jurassic period. The Cretaceous period saw the rise of flowering plants, with dinosaurs including tyrannosaurus, spinosaurus and triceratops ruling over the planet. During the Jurassic period, plants flourished and dinosaurs including diplodocus, brachiosaurus, allosaurus and hesperosaurus evolved in a warm climate.







Official first day covers for “Dinosaurs” will be put on sale at all post offices from tomorrow (November 1), and on Hongkong Post’s online shopping mall ShopThruPost (shopthrupost.hongkongpost.hk). This set of special stamps and associated philatelic products will be on sale at all post offices and ShopThruPost from November 15, while serviced first day covers affixed with the special stamps and postage prepaid picture cards (airmail) will be available at philatelic offices only.







A hand-back date-stamping service will be provided on November 15 at all post offices for official first day covers/souvenir covers/privately made covers bearing the first day of issue indication and a local address. To observe social distancing and to avoid people gathering at the post offices, collection points will be set up at all post offices on the same day for submission of the covers requesting the hand-back date-stamping service. Customers will be advised of the collection schedule upon acceptance of the covers.







Information about this set of special stamps and associated philatelic products is available on the Hongkong Post Stamps website (stamps.hongkongpost.hk) and in the “ShopThruPost” mobile app.



