Hong Kong – Lifesaving services suspended at Cafeteria New Beach

Attention TV/radio announcers:





Please broadcast the following as soon as possible and repeat it at regular intervals:





The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (October 31) that due to an insufficient number of lifeguards on duty, the lifesaving services at Cafeteria New Beach in Tuen Mun District are suspended until further notice.





First aid service will be maintained at the beach.