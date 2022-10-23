L-Tron returns from successful Florida Investigations Conference

ORLANDO, Fla. – Oct. 21, 2022 – PRLog — The L-Tron team has returned from a successful trip to the Florida Division of the IAI conference. The FDIAI event took place October 9th-14th at the Rosen Plaza hotel in Orlando, FL. The conference drew a large crowd of investigators, detectives, college-level instructors, lab personnel and law enforcement professionals. L-Tron’s John Dobies and Julianne Pangal demoed the OSCR360 system with participants, and Dobies presented one of his former hunting-related shooting cases to over two dozen investigators and detectives in a packed classroom.

Dobies, a 30-year law enforcement veteran and experienced investigator, presented his “HRSI: Hunting-Related Shooting Incident Property Damage Case” on Wednesday, October 12th. The majority of session attendees were unfamiliar with hunting-related shooting incidents, and Dobies was able to share a wealth of information about the topic. He fielded numerous questions about hunting practices, laws, and the intricacies of a successful HRSI investigation and prosecution.

L-Tron’s booth was busy throughout the duration of the conference, as Dobies and Pangal chatted with both new faces and several agencies that already use – and appreciate – OSCR360. Several current clients stopped by the booth to provide positive feedback on their OSCR360 systems. One agency elaborated that they’re using OSCR for both school documentation/ emergency preparedness, as well as for crime scene investigations. Another agency has completely replaced their video walkthrough process with faster, easier and clearer OSCR360 documentation of the scene.

From hunting-related and environmental crimes to homicides, arsons, motor vehicle crashes and more, OSCR360 (https://www.L- Tron.com/OSCR360) efficiently and comprehensively documents crime scenes. Then, each piece of digital evidence, GPS data, and key points of interest can be incorporated into the agency’s OSCR project. The OSCR presentation later serves as a virtual walkthrough of the crime scene. Across the country, agencies are using OSCR360 technology to show the facts of the case and serve justice.

L-Tron has supported numerous international and regional IAI conferences over the past years, in addition to other public safety conferences and training events. The company has partnered with law enforcement agencies nationwide for over 2 decades, providing cutting-edge technology like the patented OSCR360 system and the 4910LR Driver’s License Reader.

Additional Information

The IAI (International Association for Identification) is recognized worldwide for the advancement of forensics through education. Each year, Florida hosts the largest division conference. More information on this year’s FDIAI Conference can be found at https://www.fdiai.org/ 2022_fdiai_conference_ informat.php.