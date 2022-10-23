Narcissus Atelier coming soon to Spring Lake

Kenneth Malagiere of Narcissus Florals is transforming his Spring Lake location into an experiential studio that will showcase educational workshops and private events.

Kenneth Malagiere of Narcissus Florals

SPRING LAKE, N.J. – Oct. 21, 2022 – PRLog — With another summer at the Jersey Shore drawing to a close, Narcissus Florals looks back on another wedding filled season and forward to a future blooming with fun and floral creativity.

“This past summer was beaming with sunny weekends and our wonderful, wedded couples,” said Kenneth Malagiere, owner of Narcissus Florals in Toms River and Spring Lake Heights. “Gearing up for fall is just as exciting as we have the most amazing news to share!”

Malagiere has been busy transforming its Monmouth County location, formally known as Mueller’s Historic Florist, into an experiential studio – introducing Narcissus Atelier. This exciting new space will showcase educational workshops and private events for the community to enjoy.

“We will still offer wedding, funeral and event consultations at our Spring Lake location by appointment, as well as in-store shopping on select days,” said Malagiere. “This fall, we will add educational classes on floral arranging, seasonal centerpieces/ décor, watercolor classes and more to offerings. These curated experiences will leave you feeling inspired, energized and engaged.”

Team building workshops will also be available and feature a hands-on mini arranging class or specialty workshop that will cultivate a distinctive bonding experience. “Hosting a private party? Narcissus will offer a truly unique experience for you and your guests,” said Malagiere. “Whether it is a Mother’s Day family class, a birthday arranging event or a design class for you and your closest friends, we are happy to arrange an intimate experience with a delightful hands-on course.”

Through the years, Narcissus Florals has been featured in several publications, including The Knot, Brides Magazine, NJ Bride, numerous featured articles in the Asbury Park Press, as well as Floral Finance, Retail Florist and Flowers and Profits.

If he’s not hand designing the perfect floral arrangement, Malagiere is a skilled painter putting oil on canvas or dabbling in watercolors to create his own works of art in the Impressionist style made famous by masters August Renoir and Claude Monet.

Grateful for every opportunity that he receives along this journey that he is on, Malagiere adds, “What I really enjoy about my life is the creativity involved every day. When we founded our business, our driving philosophy was to be where the art of business meets the business of art. With Narcisuss Atelier, we are almost there.”

Narcissus Atelier will officially open in the coming weeks. Until then, those interested can browse Narcissus Florals’ beautiful online floral galleries or visiting one of its design studios. For more information, visit narcissusflorals.com or call 732-281-0333.

About Narcissus Florals

A second-generation florist, Narcissus Florals is proud to have served the New Jersey Shore with daily delivery of beautiful hand designed arrangements for every occasion since 1989. With locations in Toms River and Spring Lake Heights, Narcissus Florals has a team of dedicated designers ready to inspire through the art of flowers. To learn more, visit narcissusflorals.com or call 732-281-0333.