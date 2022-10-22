Hong Kong – SB establishes Youth Uniformed Group Leaders Forum to implement Policy Address initiative (with photos)

SB establishes Youth Uniformed Group Leaders Forum to implement Policy Address initiative (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, today (October 22) attended the induction course arranged for members of the Security Bureau Youth Uniformed Group Leaders Forum. The course signified the establishment of the Leaders Forum (Leaders Forum) and the launching of its one-year programme to contribute to the initiative in “The Chief Executive’s 2022 Policy Address” to deepen the participation of government departments and civil service grades in youth work.





Participating in the two-day, one-night induction course held at the Fire and Ambulance Services Academy in Tseung Kwan O, Mr Tang said, “Participants of the Leaders Forum are distinguished members of various youth uniformed groups of disciplined services with great potential, and they have been chosen as members of the Leaders Forum following rigorous selection. I hope that the members will take part in the diverse activities fully in the coming months to broaden their horizons and engage in public services, so as to offer advice to the Security Bureau (SB) on youth development work across disciplined services and organise the relevant activities in the future.” Mr Tang shared with members his experience in serving the community in his 30-odd years of public service and encouraged them to equip themselves and pursue excellence to become outstanding leaders.





There are 50 members aged from 15 to 25 in the Leaders Forum. Outstanding individuals in Hong Kong had been invited to share their experiences with members at the induction course, including the Chairman of the Leaders Forum Advisory Board and successful businessman, Mr Yeung Fun-bun, who shared the story of his entrepreneurial career; Ten Outstanding Young Persons Award winner and Hong Kong “fencing queen”, Ms Vivian Kong, who will share her experience in overcoming adversity; Legislative Council Member Dr Stephen Wong, who will talk about policy research; veteran media professional Mr Lo Wing-hung, who lectured on local and global developments; and the Executive Director of Outward Bound Hong Kong, Mr Nick Cotton, who spoke on the strategy of engaging with young people. In addition, the Fire and Ambulance Services Academy also provided a series of trainings on discipline, physical fitness and team building.





The Leaders Forum will hold diverse activities regularly, including sharing sessions on “one country, two systems”, studies on social issues, experiential learning and local or Mainland visits for members to gain inspiration and expand horizons.





In addition to the establishment of the Leaders Forum, the SB and the disciplined services will also implement other relevant initiatives in the Policy Address, including promoting national security education to enhance the national security awareness of about 10 000 youth uniformed group members of the disciplined services by the end of next year. They will also strive to increase the number of active members of the youth uniformed groups of the disciplined services and further strengthen the youth work to cultivate positive thinking, law-abiding awareness, sense of national identity and discipline and team spirit. Furthermore, together they will offer at least 100 internship places in the disciplined services to let members of the youth uniformed groups experience the disciplined services’ work and prepare them for a career in the disciplined services. Some 200 internship places will also be offered in different business sectors (including those in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area) for members of youth uniformed groups of the disciplined services.





At present, seven disciplined services and auxiliary services under the SB have established youth uniform groups, including the Customs Youth Leader Corps, the Correctional Services Department’s Rehabilitation Pioneer Leaders, the Fire and Ambulance Services Teen Connect, Junior Police Call, the Immigration Department Youth Leaders Corps, the Auxiliary Medical Service Cadet Corps and the Civil Aid Service Cadet Corps. The Government Flying Service has also established a partnership with Hong Kong Air Cadet Corps to organise youth activities on a regular basis.