NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show and ReadersMagnet Book Confab Will Display Scott Wallis’s Book

Catch the book display of Scott Wallis at NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show and the ReadersMagnet Book Confab.

The spiritual warfare book, Breaking the Spell Over America: How to Stop Satans Plan to Destroy America, is all set to be featured by ReadersMagnet at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 34, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, and at the ReadersMagnet Book Confab on October 2830, 2022, at 72 Warren St., Tribeca, New York.





Breaking the Spell Over America locates the battlegrounds of the new millennium in the United States. It shares insight into the diabolical plot that Satan has been hatching for over two centuries; how Satan and his spiritual forces are working covertly to gain the upper hand in this conflict; and how Christians and the church can rise up in the face of oppression to change the narrative for the next generation.





Scott Wallis, a leading prophetic voice, reveals the inner workings of Satans plan in the United States, where he is most active, and how he has infiltrated the institutions of this great nation to bring about its downfall.





In this book, readers will learn the secrets to destroying Satans scheme and freeing America from the grip of the spirit of witchcraft.





Interested? Order a copy of Breaking the Spell Over America: How to Stop Satans Plan to Destroy America by Scott Wallis on Amazon. Also, check out his website at www.scottwallis.me.





Breaking the Spell Over America: How to Stop Satans Plan to Destroy America



Author | Scott Wallis



Genre | Spiritual Warfare, Judicial Corruption



Publisher | Xulon Press / Lighthouse Publications



Published date | May 21, 2022





Author



Scott Wallis is a modern-day prophet, pastor, preacher, poet, author, and innovative, creative, skilled, and strategic businessman. Wallis is a skilled pro se litigator who exposes secret corruption in Americas courts, the multi-trillion-dollar backbone of Americas Deep State, which routinely robs ordinary Americans of both basic freedoms and real assets.



Wallis has published nine books and owned or operated several businesses and ministries, including USA Baby, Inc., Americas #1 Specialty Retailer of Infant and Childrens Furniture and Accessories, which had annual sales of 100 million dollars.