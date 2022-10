Children’s Book Author Joe Estacio Will Hold a Book Signing Session at Coalesce Bookstore in Morro Bay, CA



Joe Estacio is a Filipino-American who lives in Central California with his wife and two kids. He graduated from California State University, Northridge, with a BA in Theater, and he also studied acting. Since becoming a father, he has been inspired to write children’s books for his children.