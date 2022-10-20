Dr. Maureen E. Hosier Pens Self-Help Book on Relationships Helping Readers Gain a New Relationship Perspective

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will display this book at the upcoming New York Library Association (NYLA) 2022 Annual Conference & Trade Show on November 3-4, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY.
Saratoga Springs, NY and San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Catch the book display for Youll Do Anything for Him by Dr. Maureen E. Hosier at the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference & Trade Show.
In Youll Do Anything for Him, the authors offer their audience a new relationship perspective to understand the dynamics of many troubled relationships. Co-authored with her sister, Berta Hosier Conger, the book sets forth a framework of understanding for people who want to know why they dont feel loved and cared about when they give their partner all their focus, attention, caring, understanding, consideration, and, above all, love.
These partners do not consciously realize that they give up themselves to try to make their relationship work. This relationship dynamic will never work. Readers will come to find out that giving up ones self does not work to build the US required for a relationships longevity based on mutual caring.
An US cannot grow and mature and build on itself, when there is only one person fueling the relationship.
Throughout her professional career as a clinical psychologist, Dr. Hosier has observed many similarities between her personal relationship experiences and those of her sister and clients. She found it emotionally painful to listen as her clients used words such as unhealthy and dysfunctional and talked about themselves or referred to their partners as passive‐aggressive, borderline, or narcissistic.
This pushed the author to write a book that focuses on helping the individual change their perspective and their own relationship dynamics to grow emotionally wiser and kinder and caring, and emotionally mature.
How? By focusing on being genuine and authentic with their own self thereby valuing ones self. And not by trying to manipulate giving love. In order to get loved.
Dr. Hosier asked for help from her sister, whose experiences and focus on detail, organization, and flow helped them to pen a book that would best explain what was happening to those individuals who would do anything and everything to please their partners.
Youll Do Anything for Him will help you, to learn more about your self and understand why you are driven to do anything to please your partner. The co-authors insights will help you understand why and how you are not your authentic self in your important relationships and what you might consider doing to come to value your own selves and what you give, to your partners, as being worthy of love.
If your love is not valued, that is when you consider leaving your relationship or going into therapy together with your partner and learning how to make your relationship work and value each others love or not.
Youll Do Anything for Him
Author | Dr. Maureen E. Hosier
Published date | 2021
Publisher | Maureen E Hosier, PhD
Genre | Self-help
Author Bio
Maureen has worked as a licensed psychologist in California since 1993. Her career focus has been the study of the psychological forces that underlie the behaviors, feelings, and emotions between people in relationships. She has specifically been interested in how a childs lack of development of self‐esteem and self‐confidence within a parent‐child relationship, influences their adult style, patterns, and cycles of relating. She also co-authored the book Youll Do Anything for Her.