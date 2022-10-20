Inspired by Local Communities, the Somos Familia Collection Brings Mexico to the World

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, October 19, 2022







Recognizing one of Mexicos most important traditions, the Día de Muertos pack sees local expressions as the means to share culture across the world and invite everyone into sport. The pack is an example of the Global Express Lane (GEL), which creates footwear and apparel based on insights from global cities and local sneaker culture. This seasons collection focuses on Somos Familia, describing the unbreakable bond of families and their memories, and includes four silhouettes: the Dunk High, the Air Force 1 07, the Air Max 1 and the Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort. The footwear and apparel feature graphic details combining Nike symbols with illustrations borrowed from the ofrenda, or altar, like candles, cempasúchil (marigolds), salt, water and pan de muerto, or bread of the dead.





The Somos Familia collection launches October 22.