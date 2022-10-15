Support for Adoptive Families Comes Full Circle with NCHS’ Conference



NCHSs Full Circle Conference will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The in-person conference will be at the University of Nebraska Omaha Thompson Alumni Center at 6705 Dodge Street. If you cant attend in person, there is also a virtual conference track available.





Full Circle is designed to bring families and the professionals that support them together to celebrate, support, learn, and encourage each other as they face the challenges life brings.





Attendees include:



Participants from the Families Forever Program (attendance is free!)



Families formed through adoption or guardianship



Professionals that support these families (ranging from welfare, privately held support services, and non-profit organizations)



Professionals that specialize in supporting families post-adoption





The ultimate goal of NCHSs conference is to connect families and professionals to encourage learning and growth for all, as they support each other and find new ways to deepen the connections in their lives.





Hear firsthand stories from incredible individuals with unique upbringings. From foster care to adoption, guardianship, and other unique family dynamics, the speakers at Full Circle will shed light on their life experiences.





Full Circle Speaker Line Up:



Dr. Chaitra Wirta-Leiker, Welcome Keynote Speaker, Licensed Psychologist



Nathan Ross, Lunch Keynote Speaker, Project Specialist, North American Council on Adoptable Children



Barb Clark, Training Specialist, North American Council on Adoptable Children (NACAC)



Sara Sanson, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LIMHP, LCSW)



Brenna Poindexter, Executive Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska



Briana Woodside, LCSW



Michelle Westengaard, Director of the Department, Occupational Therapy at the University of Nebraska Medical Centers Munroe-Meyer Institute (MMI)



Jody Angel-Trejo, LIMHP





With valuable insights to take home to your own family, these speakers will share their past and uncover what they are doing now to create a brighter future for children in their footsteps.





To learn more information about the Full Circle conference, please reach out to the Families Forever team at familiesforever ( @ ) nchs dot org or visit fullcircle dot nchs dot org dot





About NCHS:



Founded in 1893, Nebraska Childrens Home Society (NCHS) has worked to put children first. By providing a variety of services, community resources, and educational programs, we help parents and caregivers make informed decisions to provide safe and loving care for children.





Our services range from educational classes for new parents, support groups for grandparents caring for their grandchildren, services for those who are pregnant, adoption support, post-adoption resources, kinship caregiving assistance, foster care preparation, and connections with certified specialists to help you determine the best course of action for you and your family.





Regardless of where you are in your parenting journey, we can connect you with the resources you need to strengthen your skills and make an informed decision.

###