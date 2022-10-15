Doug Matthews, Senior VP of Product Management, Veritas Technologies to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Storage and Backup Ransomware Threats



For further details, please visit:



https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/how-secure-storage-backups-can-help-you-recover-from-ransomware-in-hours/





About Doug Matthews



Doug is the VP of Product Management at Veritas, running the Data Protection product department.





Having worked in various senior Product Management roles at Symantec for over 12 years, Doug has broad cybersecurity experience that matches his successful data protection & enterprise backup track record.





About Veritas Technologies



Veritas Technologies is a leader in multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customersincluding 95% of the Fortune 100rely on us to help ensure the protection, recoverability, and compliance of their data. We have a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience our customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. We support 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems, 1,400+ storage targets, and 60+ clouds.



Event Summary:





Just a few years ago, almost nobody thought that storage & backups were important. Thats no longer the case today.





Ransomware attacks are becoming more sophisticated and have pushed storage, backup, and recovery back onto the corporate agenda, with groups like Conti, Hive, and REvil actively targeting these systems.





One thing is clear: simply securing your production environment is not enough.





As ransomware gangs shift their attack strategies to find new vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, strengthening your storage & backup posture has become a key component of building a solid ransomware resiliency strategy.





In a LIVE webcast, the speakers will cover:





– Why storage, backup, and recovery systems pose a risk to your organization



– Best practices for addressing backup and recovery ransomware threats



– How to assess your storage & backup security posture





About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###