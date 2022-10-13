Mirae Launches US Overnight Trading Services

Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. announced the launch of US overnight trading services for clients. With the resources and reach of a leading global securities business, Mirae’s US brokerage firm has now expanded its current high touch execution capabilities for its clients by offering overnight trading, thus, providing more immediate access to liquidity and trading during overnight hours and allowing clients to better react to unfolding market events.

“This new service offering shows that we remain committed to expanding our robust boutique services for our clients by continually offering new capabilities and improved trading opportunities – now including overnight hours,” said Stephen Bombardiere, Managing Director, and Head of Agency Trading. Overnight trading will allow Mirae’s clients to take advantage of around-the-clock market data and information, while also allowing them to access liquidity before and after US market hours. Through the firm’s state of the art network and resources, Mirae continues to source, facilitate, and manage execution of transactions to best serve its clients’ needs. Mirae’s New York based trading desk already offers a robust set of solutions to its clients, and overnight trading is designed to enhance those services while also minimizing market impact by helping them navigate the complexities of the afterhours markets.

About Mirae: Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc., a New-York based entity founded in 1992, operates an institutional capital markets platform servicing professional investors with complex global needs. The firm specializes in offering Prime Brokerage, Securities Financing, Agency Execution, Correspondent Clearing, Global Portfolio Trading & ETF Solutions.

Mirae Asset Financial Group (which includes Mirae USA) is an independent financial services group headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Mirae Asset Financial Group provides comprehensive financial services including asset management, wealth management, investment banking and life insurance. Operating in 15 global markets, and across 5 continents, the group manages assets worldwide of $545 Billion (as of June 2022).