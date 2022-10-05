Dr. Rajendra Kumar takes over the charge of Director General, ESIC













Dr. Rajendra Kumar, a senior IAS officer from Tamil Nadu Cadre (Batch : 1992) took over the charge of Director General of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. of India at its Headquarters on 04.10.2022 in New Delhi. Before assuming the charge of Director General, ESIC, Dr. Rajendra Kumar, IAS has served as an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeiTY) in the Government of India.





Upon taking charge he chaired a meeting of the senior officers and said that ESIC should look after the workers well and provide the best quality services to them so as to make a positive impact on the society. He stressed upon improving its service delivery mechanism, by augmenting technology and ensuring adequate presence across the country.





Dr Rajendra Kumar has got vast experience of governance and management of District & State level Organisations. He has also served as the Principal Secretary in the Departments of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Youth Welfare & Sports Development in the Government of Tamil Nadu.





Dr. Rajendra Kumar, has a Ph. D in International Economic Development and Regional Planning from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, an M. Tech in Management and Systems from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and a B.tech in Civil Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Besides having an impressive and stupendous academic background, he is also a prolific writer having published a book, several research papers in international journals and articles on technology and policy in leading newspapers and magazines to his credit.





