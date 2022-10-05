PM visits AIIMS Bilaspur





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi visited AIIMS, Bilaspur today.





The Prime Minister arrived at the C-Block of the hospital building. Then, he observed a demonstration of the 3D model of the AIIMS, Bilaspur campus and proceeded to the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the inauguration of the institution. The Prime Minister walked through the CT Scan Centre and Emergency & Trauma areas of the hospital.





The Prime Minister’s vision and commitment to strengthening health services across the country are being showcased again through the dedication of AIIMS Bilaspur to the nation. The foundation stone of the hospital was also laid by the Prime Minister in October 2017 and is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.





AIIMS Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality & 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres, and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds. Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc, Amrit Pharmacy & Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30 bedded AYUSH block. The Hospital has also set up the Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in the tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh. Also, specialist health services will be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions like Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong. The hospital will admit 100 students for MBBS courses and 60 students for nursing courses every year.





The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Jai Ram Thakur, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Minister, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur and Member of Parliament and BJP National President, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda.









