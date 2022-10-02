Ev Dynamics’s First Pure Electric Fully Accessible Public Minibus Will Soon Commence Service in Hong Kong

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the “Company”, Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively “Ev Dynamics” or the “Group”), a provider of new energy vehicles and integrated technology solutions, has announced that the pure electric minibus developed and produced by the Group has completed the Public Light Bus Type Approval by the Transport Department…