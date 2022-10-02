Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) Announces Winners of the 8th IR Awards 2022

Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) today announced the winners of the 8th Investor Relations Awards 2022.Friends from the investment community and industry professionals attend

the 8th Investor Relations Awards Presentation CeremonyIn its eighth consecutive year, the IR Awards recognises and honours investor relations (IR) excellence and best practices among Hong Kong listed companies and IR professionals…