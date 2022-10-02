The Toronto Food Film Fest Announces Full Lineup of Snack Pairings, Demos Tastings and More



We are excited to have confirmed some great food pairings with this year’s selection of films,” says Jacqueline Tam, co-founder of the Toronto Food Film Fest. We have notable names like Romain Avril, Opal Rowe of Stush Patties, as well as Michael Sacco of Chocosol, and Mikey Kim of Milou. We are equally as proud to welcome newcomers to the Toronto food scene such as Kiss My Pans whose Kopi Singaporean breakfast has been a very popular addition to the College Street food community. We hope the festival gives young food entrepreneurs a platform to grow and shine.





TFFF continues to be proud of its ongoing partnership with Rufino Coffee, who will be offering festival goers coffee throughout the festival as well as a Coffee Tasting ahead of the highly acclaimed screening of Shade Grown Coffee by Danish director Alexander Kinnunen. The festival is also proud to be partnering with Blink Tea who will be collaborating with Christina Viera of Bar Mordecai and making a tea-inspired cocktail using their Cocoa Pu-erh tea.





VIP tickets will include a wine tasting at Bottega Volo and a Sake Tasting with experts and authors Nancy Matsumoto and Michael Tremblay, authors of Exploring the World of Craft Sake. Limited VIP tickets are still available as well as the All You Can Watch pass which includes all the food pairings. A la carte tickets are also now available for screenings and many of the workshops, tastings, and meals. Throughout the festival each movie will be paired with a curated snack. Stush Patties, Chef Romain Avril, Chocosol, and Milou are some of the many choices ticket and pass holders will have.





The film festival is also excited to feature a demo with acclaimed cake designer April Julian from the popular Netflix show Is it Cake?. The workshop will showcase April’s skills and techniques and show the audience some of her best kept secrets on how she makes her cake masterpieces. The event encourages kids to come and participate for free.





TFFF is thrilled to welcome back Quell as a sponsor and diversity and inclusion partner to this year’s festival. I am proud to be able to help source some of the most diverse talent in the Toronto food scene, for the second year,” says Stephanie Lui-Valentim. There is a seamless fit between the movies TFFF is showcasing and the conversations our Quell talent has been amplifying: diversity in beer, sharing family food stories, sustainable food systems and more. We are excited to be co-hosting a beer-paired dinner on Beer Diversity with beverage expert Ren Navarro and Food Culturalist Ryan Hinkson as well as a foraging and mushroom workshop with activist Joshna Maharaj and Dyson Forbes from Forbes Wild Foods.





TFFF thrives to be a zero waste festival and is proud of its continued relationship with sustainability partners My Suppli and Rethink Resource. The festival is grateful for the continued support of Telefilm Canada and the Toronto Arts Council.





For Media Enquiries please contact:



Laura Piscaer



Director of Communications



Laura ( @ ) torontofoodfilmfest dot com



416-779-9457





Livija Cygas



Public Relations



livija ( @ ) torontofoodfilmfest dot com





About the Toronto Food Film Fest





Toronto Food Film Fest is a not for profit organization. Our mission is to create an inclusive community in order to celebrate and support independent film and local food, while using equitable & environmentally sustainable practices.





https://www.torontofoodfilmfest.com/about





Ticket Information:



General admission tickets are sold at $20.00 and include one seat to an in-person screening including curated snacks. VIP passes are sold for $250.00 and include guaranteed seating for all in-person screenings and a selection of chef-curated snacks from a top Toronto eatery, full access to the online platform and an exclusive wine tasting and sake tasting. The All You Can Watch pass for $150 features guaranteed seating at the screenings and the chef-curated snacks.





The full timetable of events is available here: https://www.torontofoodfilmfest.com/explore





Full List of Features and the snack they are paired with – click on the title for the trailers





The Chocolate War | Director Miki Mistrati | Denmark (Live Screening at The Royal Theatre and available virtually)





Paired with Chocosol





In My Backyard Jamie Day Fleck | Canada (Live Screening at The Royal Theatre and available virtually)





Kampai! Sake Sisters | Director: Mirai Konishi | United States (Live Screening at The Royal Theatre and available virtually)





Shade Grown Coffee | Director: Alexander Kinnunen | Denmark (Live Screening at The Royal Theatre and available virtually)





Umami | Director: Slony Sow | France (Live Screening at The Royal Theatre and available virtually)





Paired with a snack by Milou





List of Shorts





414 Dupont | Canada



Seasons | United States



Koto: The Last Service | Canada



Family Recipe | United States



Pie in the Puss: A Brief History of Pieing in Film | United States



Heart of the Lion | Canada



Lets Eat | United States



Tanagokoro: A Culinary Portrait | United Kingdom



Her Scents of Pu Er | France



California Natural by Martha Stoumen | United States



See You Garbage! | Canada



Madeleines | United Kingdom



Banquet on the Beagle | Canada



The Lunchbox Dilemma: Vanessa | Canada



Half Full| Canada



Coast to Coast, From West Africa to the World | Canada



Tales from the Vesta Lunch | Canada



Patty vs Patty | Canada





Virtual Feature Films:



Master of Cheese | Director Willi Schmid | Switzerland (virtual screening)





Chiliheads | Director Julien Fréchette | Canada (virtual screening)





One Pint at a Time | Director Aaron Hose | United States (virtual Screening)

###