Ocean Music Live Releases Debut Instrumental Hip Hop Album, “Worth A Thousand Words”

O.C.E.A.N’s Debut Instrumental Hip Hop Album “Worth A Thousand Words”

O.C.E.A.N’s debut album was mixed, mastered, and produced entirely in studio headphones (Scarlett studios HP60 MK111). “At the time, I had no access to any professional recording studios or gear with where I was traveling, so I continued denying the mental excuses I was creating for myself as to why I couldn’t release any music at the quality I desired and continued working until this project was complete.”

Through O.C.E.A.N’s journey of traveling to various cities and states, making new acquaintances, and being inspired by the sounds of nature, O.C.E.A.N interprets the vibes into “Worth a Thousand Words” in hopes of the world interpreting and relating to the messages behind the music for themselves.

O.C.E.A.N’s work as a creative director consists of mostly original instrumental music compositions with the vocal collaborations of various artists such as Eiman Hamza, Campbell Rambo, & Namaste High. O.C.E.A.N does his own mixing and mastering to cut recording costs as well as manages his exclusive radio station O.C.E.A.N Radio streaming “Ocean’s Current” on the Stationhead App available on the App store and Google Play stores for free download.

O.C.E.A.N states, “I functioned not only as the artist, but also as a business executive owning an independent production company. Distributing my own music on my terms and owning 100 percent of my music & publishing catalogue as an artist, it’s my goal is to inspire others to keep building and releasing music consistently and to continue to pray, believe in your craft, and own your performance.”

O.C.E.A.N Music Live was originally founded in Los Angeles, CA, by industry executive Christopher M. Jones.