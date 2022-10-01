Clip Studio Paint Launches Direct Upload Feature for Webcomics with WEBTOON CANVAS

With the new update to Clip Studio Paint, users can select their project in the Clip Studio launcher app and publish directly to WEBTOON CANVAS. Selecting the Export to WEBTOON option automatically resizes the images for upload and takes users to the WEBTOON CANVAS publishing page for a seamless experience.

WEBTOON CANVAS is WEBTOON’s self-publishing UGC platform, where webcomic creators can upload their series episode-by-episode, with full control over all aspects of their story, building a unique audience from the thousands of readers that visit the platform daily. WEBTOON is the world’s largest webcomic platform with more than 89 million monthly readers worldwide. Meanwhile, the illustration app Clip Studio Paint offers dedicated features for comic creators, and with more than 20 million creators using Clip Studio Paint worldwide, this collaboration is expected to make the publishing process easier for many artists.

Celsys and WEBTOON will continue to collaborate to optimize the creation, translation, and distribution process for comics.

About CELSYS, Inc.

Celsys, with a mission of “Creating a more passionate world,” provides solutions for creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga, webtoon, and animation production, the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution. Celsys supports people all over the world to better enjoy creating and all the experiences that come with it.

https://www.celsys.com/en/

About WEBTOON®

WEBTOON® is the world’s largest digital comics platform, home to some of the biggest artists, IP, and fandoms in comics. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON has revolutionized the comics industry for comic fans and creators. Today, a diverse new generation of international comic artists have found a home on WEBTOON, where the company’s storytelling technology allows anyone to become a creator and build a global audience for their stories. With a massive catalog of incredible digital comics from rising stars on WEBTOON CANVAS, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators, there’s something for every type of comic fan on WEBTOON. With an average of 89+ million monthly active users, and WEBTOON adaptations on Netflix, HBO Max, and other screens around the world, WEBTOON’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. The company has worked with DC Comics, Marvel Entertainment, HYBE, and many more of the world’s biggest entertainment brands. The WEBTOON app is free to download on Android and iOS devices.

WEBTOON Entertainment website: www.webtoons.com

