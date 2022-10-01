Powers Insurance & Risk Management Promotes Chris Sullivan

Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently promoted Chris Sullivan to Commercial Practice Leader. He will be responsible for leading the commercial lines team by generating leads, developing new business, handling existing Powers’ accounts, and acting as a mentor for the agency’s growing risk advisor team.

Prior to this position, he worked as a Risk Management Advisor at Powers’ Emerging Risks division where he helped clients navigate risks in the cannabis, hospitality, construction, and professional services industries. Sullivan assisted the agency’s clients by protecting their businesses, employees, and stakeholders. He has a Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist (CLCS) designation and is a Professional Workers Compensation Advisor (PWCA). Sullivan earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Quincy University in Quincy, Ill.

“For the past eight years, Chris has truly evolved into an essential team member who understands how to best serve our clients’ needs,” said Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “This promotion is based upon his dedication and leadership in our fast-growing industry, and we look forward to all he will accomplish in this new position.”

Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $500 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.