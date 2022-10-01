PromoStandards 2022 Tech Summit Postponed Due to Hurricane Ian, Will Take Place in Early 2023

PromoStandards is announcing its decision to postpone their first annual Technology Summit in Tampa, FL, due to Hurricane Ian. The Tampa Marriott Water Street hotel has been evacuated and cannot guarantee it will accept guests in time for the event. For the sake of PromoStandards members, vendors, and the Tampa Bay community, the event previously scheduled for October 2 to October 5, 2022, will take place in early 2023.

Once the aftermath of the storm has passed, PromoStandards will continue coordinating with the hotel and vendors in planning this Tampa event.

A virtual Hack-A-Thon Awards Ceremony to celebrate the winners and participants of the 7 teams that participated in the 2022 virtual Hack-A-Thon will be scheduled, as will an exclusive launch of PromoStandards Order Management Service in an upcoming monthly education event.

All registrations for the Tech Summit will be honored for the rescheduled event, and any refunds needed will be issued upon request. Attendees with questions are encouraged to reach out to Amy Rabideau, MMEC Committee Chair, at admin@promostandards.org.

