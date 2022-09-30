Gameway Unveils Highly Anticipated Next Generation Video Gaming Lounge in Delta’s New Terminal 3 at LAX

Los Angeles, California – WEBWIRE – Thursday, September 29, 2022

Gameway, the premiere airport video gaming lounge, unveiled its new flagship Gameway Ultra location at the newly completed Delta Sky Way Terminal 3 at LAX today. Their sleek new store showcases a redesigned, immersive, trend-setting look, and expands Gameways award-winning luxury gaming stations, and industry-leading amenities and services. This Gameway Ultra location represents the evolution of the brand, adding the new RetroZone® bar, offering a selection of craft beer while visitors enjoy classic video games.





Gameway has reimagined the modern airport lounge experience since their launch in 2018 with two locations at DFW airport. Whether travelers are stopping in during a layover, or have just arrived at their gate, they can enjoy a unique experience with personalized gaming packages. Gameway offers top-of-the-line luxury gaming stations with next generation Xbox, PlayStation, and PCs, complete with the newest games. Each station is equipped with Razers Iskur Gaming Chairs and Kraken Headsets, and dedicated high speed internet. Gameway maintains post-pandemic cleanliness standards, an extensive menu of snacks and beverages, and at Gameway Ultra locations, the RetroZone® bar.





Presenting a unique, entertaining alternative to airport travel, Gameway asks, Why wait, when you can game? Founded and led by husband-and-wife team Jordan and Emma Walbridge, Gameways growth has been explosive since capturing travelers attention in 2018. After first opening at the Dallas Fort-Worth Airport, Gameway was awarded Best Traveler Amenity in 2019 at the ACI-NA Awards and later, in 2020, voted Most Innovative Customer Experience at the Airport Experience Traveler Awards. They followed this success with two new locations in 2021: LAX Terminal 6 and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. With their fifth location, and second at LAX, the Walbridges wanted to take their brand to the next level in Deltas Terminal 3.





We are delighted to open our Gameway Ultra store in this beautiful new Delta terminal at LAX. Our aim is to enhance the travelers experience by offering some fun entertainment at the airport, beamed Co-Founder Emma Walbridge. Being an ACDBE-certified business I am also extremely thankful to URW, LAX, and Delta for the opportunity to bring the Gameway experience to Terminal 3.





Gameway offers guests a unique experience to enhance their travel journey and we are excited to have a second location here at LAX, said Maral Matossian, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) General Manager, LAX. We also are proud to support another 100% Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) operator and woman-owned business. We are committed to growing diverse participation in our airports and supporting our partners to help them achieve success wherever they are in their journey.





Gameway is the real reason to get to your gate early, smiled Co-Founder Jordan Walbridge. Mr. Walbridge, an Afghanistan War Veteran, often used video games to decompress with his squad after missions while deployed. Video games are a great way to de-stress; airports can be stressful and often theres an atmosphere of hurry up and wait. With Gameway, were upgrading the typical wait-at-the-gate experience with a new, stimulating entertainment option for travelers of all ages.





The Walbridges are set to open another Gameway location at Houstons Hobby Airport this October, and have an aggressive strategy to expand their domestic footprint to 14 new airports over the next two years.





