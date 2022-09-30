Angela Deese, Christian Author and Inspirational Speaker, Shares Her Own Struggles in Her Book: “The Wounded”

Angela Deese touched peoples lives as a follower of Christ by writing books that discuss reflection, introspection, and the understanding of self-healing through God. Numerous non-fiction writings by Angela Deese describe her relationship with God. All of them serve the same objective, which is to glorify Christ through the written word and inspiration.





She draws on many of her non-fiction writings in The Wounded. In her book, Angela Deese prominently displays not only her conversion to Christianity but also how her trust in Christ has enabled her to overcome obstacles and understand her challenges. The Wounded is powerful because it demonstrates to readers how Christians can rely on God when challenges abound.





The author addresses these difficulties in detail in each chapter. Shipwrecked for times when she felt trapped. Other chapters, like Blood Fought, where she explains how God helped her resist the devils temptation, on the other hand, describe trials.





But what truly makes The Wounded a beautiful companion for believers is that it is in no way ashamed of God. Angela Deese shares her experiences, insights, and problems. This is a kind of reflective memoir. An account of the faith that demonstrates how God is involved in every aspect of our lives. How God has our back and is guiding us at every turn. Additionally, we Christians ought to solely hold His hand. That is the struggle, of course, and believers make mistakes because we are only human. We should tread cautiously in a world of sin. We must realize that God is constantly looking out for us, especially when we are tempted to transgress.





Angela Deese is a Christian author that will inspire you in your own walk with Jesus Christ. She has an honest approach and is fully transparent in her writing. She believes that if you fully expose the lies of Satan that you will gain the freedom in your own walk with Christ.





She will captivate you with the stories that you can relate to personally in your own life. She brings her real life into the stories that bring faith and truth to the reader.





Angela is a mother of three grown children and eight grandchildren. She lives in Georgia with her family close by. She began writing as the Lord began to heal her from the bondage of past hurts that occurred in her life.





Angela has a way of bringing scripture to life and allowing it to heal the broken hearted. She never wants anyone to feel alone in their journey.





Angela is an author of twenty-five books in which fourteen are now published. You will love Angelas style of writing as you will relate your own life to her journey.





As a mother and grandmother, you will find out how Angela has handled trials and tribulations in her books.