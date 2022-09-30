Canada – Proposed Special Review Decision PSRD2022-02, Special Review of Potassium Dimethyldithiocarbamate and its Associated End-use Products: Proposed Decision for Consultation

Health Canada is consulting Canadians on the proposal to continue registration of potassium dimethyldithiocarbamate and associated end-use products registered for sale and use in Canada with additional risk mitigation measures.

Potassium dimethyldithiocarbamate is a broad-spectrum biocide registered in Canada for use as a slimicide in industrial fluids and as a material preservative for a variety of substances including metal working fluids and brine solutions.

As a result of the special review of potassium dimethyldithiocarbamate, Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) is proposing further risk-reduction measures on product labels. Additional revisions to the potassium dimethyldithiocarbamate labels are proposed to meet the current labelling standards and for consistency. This includes updating the label statement on personal protective equipment.

The following mitigation measures are proposed to reduce potential exposure to workers using potassium dimethyldithiocarbamate in industrial facilities or in material preservation scenarios:

The use of a closed loading and transfer system

For metal working fluid (cutting fluid) uses, a maximum rate of 80 ppm

Cancellation of the brine curing/brine solutions uses

For a full list of products containing potassium dimethyldithiocarbamate, please consult Appendix I in the Proposed Special Review Decision or visit the Pesticide Label Search database.

For more information on the proposed decision open the “Proposed Special Review Decision”.

How to get involved

This consultation is open for comment from 7 September 2022 to 22 October 2022 (45 calendar days).

To comment on PSRD2022-02:

Step 1

Request the full consultation document to read the Science Evaluation that is the basis of this proposed regulatory decision.

Step 2

Submit comments to the PMRA Publications Section.

All comments received will be considered. A final re-evaluation decision will consider additional scientific information provided during the public comment period.

Please refer to the document title (for example: PSRD2022-02, Potassium Dimethyldithiocarbamate and its Associated End-use Products: Proposed Decision for Consultation) when providing comments.

Reporting to Canadians

Health Canada will make the results of this consultation available on this website. Once the decision is finalized, the PMRA will post a Special Review Decision on the Pesticides and Pest Management Reports and Publications portion of Canada.ca.

If you have any questions, contact the Pest Management Information Service.

Interested in our other consultations? Sign up and stay informed about topics that matter to you.