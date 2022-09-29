L-Tron heads to Florida for Annual FDIAI Law Enforcement Conference

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sept. 27, 2022 – PRLog — The L-Tron team will be sponsoring and attending this year’s annual FL Division of the IAI Conference in Orlando from October 10-12, 2022. This year’s FDIAI Educational Conference will be held at the Rosen Plaza Hotel. The conference will feature presentations, exhibits, workshops and networking opportunities for crime scene investigators, crime lab personnel and other law enforcement officials.

This conference marks L-Tron’s second time attending the FDIAI Conference with OSCR360, though the company has also supported numerous international and regional IAI conferences over the past years. John Dobies and Julianne Pangal from the L-Tron team will be on-hand to talk to attendees and demo L-Tron’s OSCR360 product. Ret. Investigator John Dobies is slated to present his “HRSI: Hunting-Related Shooting Incident Property Damage Case” lecture. Keynote speaker Lt. Brian Murphy, a Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor Recipient, is scheduled to speak about the tragic events that occurred during the 2012 Sikh Temple massacre and the lessons he learned as the first responding officer to the scene.

The L-Tron booth will feature the company’s OSCR360 system. OSCR captures overall crime scene photos in minutes, which later serve as the backdrop for virtual crime scene walkthroughs, incorporating each piece of digital evidence, GPS data, and key points of interest. With OSCR, investigators, command staff, and those in the courtroom are able to virtually tour the scene, seeing it just as investigators experienced it and leaving no detail to the imagination. Agencies nationwide are using OSCR’s patented technology to organize and present digital evidence and ultimately serve justice. In addition to crime scene investigations, OSCR is instrumental in crash (https://www.l- tron.com/OSCR360- crash-reconstruction), fire (https://www.l- tron.com/oscr360- arson-investigation), and environmental investigations, as well as public safety training courses and incident pre-planning.

Stop by L-Tron’s booth (#19) at the FDIAI Conference to see OSCR for yourself. Consider attending John Dobies’ presentation on Wednesday, October 12th from 9:00 – 9:50 AM in Salon 11 to discover the intricacies of a hunter-related shooting incident and how OSCR was able to assist in organizing case details.

About L-Tron

For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business and we are honored to “Back the Blue” through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. In addition to the OSCR360 technology (https://www.l- tron.com/OSCR360- video-voice- of-law-enforcement) , L-Tron’s 4910LR Driver’s License Reader and rugged eCitation equipment and accessories are well-known and relied upon in agencies across all 50 states. “Your Success is our Purpose.”