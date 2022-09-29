John Brooks Recovery Center underlines Alcohol Use Disorder

On the heels of National Recovery Month, JBRC highlights the startling statistics surrounding alcohol use disorder and how treatment is readily available.

JBRC’s Residential Facility in Mays Landing.

MAYS LANDING, N.J. – Sept. 27, 2022 – PRLog — There were 2,076 substance abuse treatment admissions for Atlantic County residents with the primary drug being alcohol. This accounts for 28 percent of all admissions, second only to heroin (3,597 admissions/48 percent). Of those numbers, 452 residents were from Atlantic City, 242 from Egg Harbor Township and 155 from Pleasantville. These were the top three Atlantic County municipalities for substance abuse admissions in which alcohol was the primary drug.*

In honor of National Recovery Month, Michael Santillo, CEO of John Brooks Recovery Center (JBRC), would like to recognize that although the emphasis has been on opioid use disorder in recent years, there is another disorder that needs attention.

“The focus has been on opioid use disorder because of the number of overdose deaths, but alcohol use disorder is a huge issue that has worsened because of the stressors surrounding COVID-19,” said Santillo. “The overall impact on a person’s health related to alcohol use disorder contributes to many other physical problems (i.e., liver disorders and other ailments). We are here to help those suffering from this disorder by offering a full continuum of care.”

JBRC offers Traditional Outpatient Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), and Residential Treatment Services for alcohol use disorder. “We also utilize medication-assisted treatment to treat those with alcohol use disorder,” said Santillo. “These medications can help manage craving, reduce the desire to drink and are considered best-practice in the treatment of alcohol use disorder.”

JBRC’s Residential Treatment Facility in Mays Landing and Outpatient Programs in Atlantic City and Pleasantville provides the highest quality treatment through a recovery-oriented care model, integrating primary care, behavioral health and recovery support services.

“We also integrate 12-step programs and spirituality in our track for alcohol use disorder,” Santillo added. “These components are oftentimes a very important step in recovery.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an addictive disorder, please call JBRC today. For Residential Services – Residential Detox/Withdrawal Management, Short-term Residential or Long-term Residential, please call 609-345-0110. For Outpatient Programs – Opioid Treatment Program, Intensive Outpatient Program or Standard Outpatient Program, please call 609-345-2020, extension 6182, 6180 or 6179.

“Alcohol use disorder should not be overlooked or dismissed,” said Santillo. “It is a real health issue that must be addressed. Evidence-based treatment is readily available at JBRC – let us help you on the path to recovery.”

*According to the New Jersey Drug and Alcohol Abuse Treatment Substance Abuse Overview 2021 for Atlantic County.

About John Brooks Recovery Center

Founded in 1969, John Brooks Recovery Center provides quality, individualized treatment services to help individuals overcome substance use disorders. Programs include Residential, Outpatient, Medication-assisted Recovery, Detox and Inmate Re-entry. To learn more, visit https://jbrcnj.org/ or visit them on Facebook @JohnBrooksRecoveryCenter.

About All Roads Recovery Community Center

All Roads Recovery Community Center, the community-based recovery arm of JBRC, helps anyone struggling with addiction navigate their next steps on the journey to recovery. All Roads currently offers a wide variety of Recovery Groups, as well as one-on-one coaching with Certified Peer Recovery Specialists (CPRS). To learn more, visit allroadsrecovery.org, call 609-457-1080 or visit them on Facebook @AllRoadsRCC.