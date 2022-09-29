Hundreds of natural gas market decision-makers, focused on the U.S. Gulf Coast region, meet to gain insight, analyze, and structure agreements to buy, sell and transport natural gas and LNG, as key elements of energy transition.

HOUSTON – Sept. 27, 2022 – PRLog — The U.S. Gulf Coast is clearly established as the epicenter for global LNG supply. So, it makes sense that several hundred energy industry professionals will convene in New Orleans to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing the U.S. Gulf Coast LNG and natural gas market region. The 4th Annual Gulf Coast Energy Forum takes place October 12 – 14, in New Orleans, LA. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event.

The Program for this year’s event is packed with all the critical issues that are converging on the U.S. Gulf Coast LNG and natural gas markets. Recent global events have underscored the geopolitical significance of energy and the strategic importance of LNG to address Europe’s continuing energy demand in the wake of current disruptions. Tremendous capability to liquefy natural gas for global LNG export has already come on stream via terminals along the U.S. Gulf Coast, with a “next wave” of new LNG export facilities scheduled to add substantial additional capability in the next several years. Agenda topics will address export terminal capabilities and new project updates, market supply/demand fundamentals, midstream infrastructure capabilities and new project updates, LNG feedstock supply capabilities, and demand requirements from local petrochemical and industrial facilities. The program will also address “Energy Transition” issues and the industry response to providing lower carbon energy alternatives, including Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG), independent certification and digital of tracking of GHG content, Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), Hydrogen (H2), Carbon Capture (CC), virtual pipelines, etc.

The content/discussion program of the Gulf Coast Energy Forum consists of 2 ½ days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: Orlando Alvarez, Head of gas & power trading Americas, bp; Dan Brouillette, President, Sempra Infrastructure (and former U.S. Secretary of Energy); Matthew Henderson, Senior Market Analyst, ConocoPhillips; Jeff Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer, Golden Pass LNG; Charlie Riedl,Executive Director, Center for LNG; and Jay Hakes, Former Administrator of the U.S. Energy Information Administration and Author of Energy Crises: Nixon, Ford, Carter and Hard Choices in the 1970s.

The Program also includes seven moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts, including representatives from: Context Labs; Williams; ConocoPhillips; East Daley Analytics; S&P Global Commodity Insights; RBN Energy; Cleveland Advisory; Shell; State of Louisiana; Spire Marketing; Glenfarne Energy Transition; REV LNG; Gas South; Chesapeake Utilities; Sapphire Gas Solutions; Project Canary; Columbia University; and Tulane University.

This Forum focuses on the U.S. Gulf Coast market, while five other Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.

Even in today’s digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice, for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available at https://www.gulfcoastenergyforum.com.