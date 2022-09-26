NaXum Launches Shopping Cart Product Configuration Upgrades

NaXum Online Marketing Services, LLC out of Las Vegas, Nevada has launched a shopping cart product configuration tool that allows the admin to automatically set the pricing, visibility, and commissionable values of a product. The new configurator upgrades give NaXum clients full control to manage products and promotions. This is made possible by Core Tech Engineer Joemarie Biñas.

With this shopping cart product configuration, the customer now has the option to configure products to be available for one-time purchases or as a subscription. The subscription price is also selected by default. Should a product be neither a subscription or a service subscription, it shall be labeled as retail and as such, only display the retail price.

This configuration has changed the NaXum shopping cart for the better as it made the experience more flexible for its customers.