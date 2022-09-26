ASDQMS Releases SmartCable with Keyboard Output for the A&D BA Series Balance

The Advanced Systems & Designs SmartCable™ USB Keyboard single gage interface makes it easy to collect data from the A&D BA-T / BA Series Borealis Micro Balance. With a standard USB 2.0 output, the ASDQMS SmartCable™ Keyboard gage interface connects to the A&D Balance using a 9-pin female cable connector. No additional cables are required.

The ASDQMS SmartCable™ Keyboard gage interface has its own integrated hardware keyboard wedge which allows the A&D Borealis Series Micro Balance to be identified as a keyboard device. The A&D Borealis Series Balance will send numeric data to any Microsoft Windows application (like Excel) or any SPC data collection program using keystrokes. No complicated software is required.

This SmartCable™ Keyboard gage interface will allow the A&D Borealis Series Balance readings to appear as if they were typed in using a standard keyboard. This eliminates data collection errors. To collect SPC data into a Microsoft Excel or any SPC data collection program, the user will simply select the cell where they want the data to appear and transmit the reading.

Readings can be triggered by pressing the Pint button on the A&D Borealis Balance, pressing the button on the ASDQMS SmartCable™ Keyboard gage interface, or depressing a connected footswitch.

Simple to use. The ASDQMS SmartCable™ Keyboard comes with an easy-to-understand instruction manual.