Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat Expands Into Southern California

UFC Hall of Famer turned promoter Urijah Faber has steered his new promotion Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat into the Southern California market. Their first LA show, Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 6 Talbott VS Jimenez is scheduled for Saturday October 22 at the Commerce Casino.

“It’s a natural progression for the company with so many great fighters and fans in Southern California as well as Urijah’s huge fan base here. He’s the California Kid so we are planning to reach all markets in California to give these up-and-coming fighters an opportunity to shine,” said the promotions President, Tom Anderson.

The first card is scheduled for Saturday October 22, 2022, at the Commerce Casino. Doors at 5:00PM, with the Prelims starting at 6:00PM and the Main Bout Card at 7:00PM. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com or A1Combat.com.

All of Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat events are streamed worldwide on UFC Fight pass.

About UFC Fight Pass

UFC Fight Pass is a digital streaming service giving fans access to thousands of hours of content and live events from around the world. Fight Pass is available 24/7, 365-days a year and features behind the scenes, exclusive, and original content that can’t be found anywhere else.

About Urijah Faber

Urijah Faber is most known by his successful MMA career as champion in the WEC and Hall of Fame status in the UFC. Along with founding of one of the most victorious MMA teams in the world, Team Alpha Male, while also creating a venture studio that partners with entrepreneurs, turns ideas into reality and brings to life the California Dream.