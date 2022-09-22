My Journey to Home Ownership

Image001

INKSTER, Mich. – Sept. 20, 2022 – PRLog — Kristen Milefchik, Vaccine Advocate, of the Disability Rights Michigan, beams with joy after teaming up with 5th Third Bank to close on her first home.

I talked to other loan officers previously, but I wasn’t sure I was getting the best deal. When I went to the homeowner’s seminar, it was informative and talked a lot about the process, finding a home, the home inspection, and finding the real estate agent and getting the appraisal done, and how to do your budget to make sure you can afford the payments.

I just really thought that the presenter, Samual Blue, from 5th Third Bank, seemed like somebody would be a good person to work with on finding a home and getting a loan. He seemed trustworthy and really interested in helping people. That it was more than a job thing, it was more of a personal interest to him to help me. He ended up being my loan officer. He looked for down payment assistance programs that I would qualify for, and I also got a real estate agent. It really takes a team to walk you through everything especially if you have a lot of questions, like I did. He would always answer my questions and this team were advocates for me. Sam Blue III, CRA Specialist | MLO, Samual.Blue@ 53.com, Fifth Third Bank | 27255 Lahser | Southfiled, MI 48034, Direct: 248.353.4931 | Fax: 844.795.8083 | NMLS #2060370

I wasn’t able to save up using a regular savings account because I have to put my savings into a Mi-Able account. The MI-Able account for disabled people, is managed by 5th Third Bank so when it came time to write the check from closing so I just transferred the money from my MI-ABLE account (https://savewithable.com/ mi/home.html) into my checking account. I can use the Mi-Able account to save up for the expenses. There are a lot of things that you have to work on before you go apply for a loan. I had great credit but wanted to work on it. I used the budget worksheet and called Sam numerous of times to ask him questions about the appraisal or he also was looking for any and all down payment assistance programs. I did get a down payment assistance through 5th Third Bank.

I closed on the house in August of 2022 and I reached out to Samual Blue in April of 2022. I received an automatic email of listings from my real estate agent because I could ask to see the house and it is a must faster process than going through online. My real estate agent is Stacy Ramsay ABR, GRI, SFC, Real Estate Professional, RE/MAX Leading Edge, 734-323-9000, stacyramsay100@ gmail.com.