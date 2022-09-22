Fall Exhibitions at The Center for Contemporary Art

Misogyny Papers/Apology (Harriet’s Gaze IV)

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Sept. 21, 2022 – PRLog — The Center for Contemporary Art (“The Center”) is pleased to announce two new fall exhibitions on view September 30 – December 9, 2022. The opening reception on Friday, September 30 from 6-8 p.m.is free and open to the public.

Beneath the Surface, is a juried exhibition of the Northeast Feltmakers Guild. The Northeast Feltmakers Guild was founded in March 2002 as a way of bringing together the many talented felt artists throughout the United States, primarily in the Northeast. The Guild’s goals are to promote felted fiber art, increase awareness of the feltmaking process, and offer a forum for feltmakers where information can be shared regarding techniques, material resources, critiques, and marketing. Jurors for Beneath the Surface, Wes Sherman and Patricia Spark, selected 54 works representing the work of 36 artists.

Exhibiting Artists: Sibel Adali, Leslie Alexander, Colette Ballew, LadyK Bennett, Marsha Biderman, Robin Blakney-Carlson, Josephine Dakers-Brathwaite, Judith Daniels, Linda Doucette, Lyn Falcone, Susan Getchell, Rae Gold, Carol Ingram, Kerstin Katko, Denise Kooperman, Helene Kusnitz, Cathy Lovell, Rachel Montroy, Charlotte Moore, Irina Moroz, Malgorzata Mosiek, Joy Muller-McCoola, Sara Pearsall, Debbie Penley, Stacey Piwinski, Etta Rosen, Barbara Ryan, Cathy Schalk, Tshen Shue, Ellen Silberlicht, Catherine Stebinger, Dayna Talbot, Linda Tomkow, Christine Vogensen, Nancy Winegard, Miriam Young.

Sherman has been an artist for nearly 30 years. An adjunct professor, Sherman teaches at William Paterson University and Raritan Valley Community College. He received his MFA at Rutgers University, where he studied with his mentor Tom Nozkowski. Spark is the author of “The Watercolor Felt Workbook-A Guide to Making Pictorial Felt”, “Making Faces, Using Wet and Dry Felting Methods”, “Fundamentals of Feltmaking”, and “Scandinavian Style Feltmaking.”

Misogyny Papers/Apology: Victor Davson features the work of Victor Davson, curated by Cynthia Hawkins, Ph.D. Davson explains in his artist statement, “My sensibility as an artist is shaped by my early childhood in Guyana and by the anti-colonial struggle for independence in the 1960s….Misogyny Papers/Apology draws on this spirit of resistance and on a wellspring of socially engaged art. It is my attempt to bring into relief the issues of gender bias, political violence and discrimination against women. In creating a body of work that confronts the dehumanization of women I also confront a system that dehumanizes me as a man who is Black.”

Davson was born in Georgetown, the Capitol of what was then British Guiana. He received a BFA degree from Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, New York and cofounded Aljira, a Center for Contemporary Art to support artists outside the mainstream. His thinking is heavily influenced by the anti-colonial politics of the Caribbean, and by the intellectual powerhouses of that period.

Curator, Dr. Cynthia Hawkins, is an abstract painter and scholar whose research encompasses race, identity, early African American art history, and theory. She has presented lectures based on her dissertation research African American Agency and the Art Object 1868 – 1917. She received a Ph.D. from University of Buffalo, an MA in Museum Studies from Seton Hall University, and an MFA from Maryland Institute, College of Art. Hawkins is currently serving as interim assistant director of collections at Kenkeleba House Museum, and lives in Rochester, New York

The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, visit www.ccabedminster.org