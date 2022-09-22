OYO Announces up to 50 percent Festive Discount as Festive Spirits set to Soar During Durga Puja and Navratri

Global hospitality technology platform, OYO has kicked off the festive season with a special discount scheme for travelers on the occasion of Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra. Under this scheme, guests can avail up to 50% discount across all OYO properties including Capital O, Collection O, Spot On, OYO Townhouse and Silverkey, among others. The offer is valid from September 23, 2022 to October 9, 2022.

It is tailormade to ensure that guests planning to visit their friends and relatives during the festivities are able to book clean, safe and convenient stays that add more excitement to their festive spirits. Most of the OYO hotels are equipped with facilities such as Wi-Fi and air-conditioning.

Guests can avail this discount by downloading the OYO App, clicking on the red ‘Nearby‘ icon to discover a valid participating hotel in the city of their choice, select the coupon code ‘PUJOSPECIAL‘ and hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button.

Festive spirits are set to return this year with Navratri festivities in Gujarat expected to resume in full fervour after a two-year break. Similarly, the grandeur of Durga Puja in West Bengal is going to be even bigger with UNESCO recently according Intangible Cultural Heritage tag to the Durga Puja festival which has generated a lot of curiosity around the festival. The state government has also made elaborate plans to promote tourism related activities during Puja festivities.

Speaking about the offer, Shreerang Godbole, Senior Vice President – Product & Chief Service Officer, OYO said, “There is a lot of positive sentiment in the industry and the festive season is going to further add to the growth that has picked up momentum in the last few months. We are geared up to cater to the demands of a diverse group of tourists with our discounted stay options to add to their festive spirits.”

Customers choose OYO’s platform for many reasons, including accessibility to OYO’s hotels at competitive prices, quality accommodation, ease of use of its app, personalization, and flexibility of the OYO platform. They can also resolve their queries quickly with OYO’s 24*7 chatbot – Yo! Chat.