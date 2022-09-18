Preparing the Hearts of Humanity for the Second Coming

Chattanooga, TN – WEBWIRE – Saturday, September 17, 2022
The Frankfurt Book Fair is the largest book fair in Germany, and it is a time to celebrate the written word. This year, Rev. Sandra Y. Washington will not be there to meet with publishers and authors who attended the fair. As she will speak about her book, Eschatology: The Signs of the Times of Jesus Christs Soon Return. as the reader reads the synopsis of the reference book on the back cover of the book.
Rev. Washington is an avid believer, reverend, and author who wrote Eschatology: The Signs of the Times of Jesus Christs Soon Return. It focuses on inculcating faith and informing her fellow believers and unbelievers about the signs of Jesuss return to the world to enact the Rapture upon his second coming. Her book also discusses seven tribulations that those left behind after the rapture will face for seven years. The book encourages readers to be more aware of these signs pointing towards Jesus Christs Second Coming.
The Frankfurt Book Fair will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Rev. Sandra Washington is excited to share Gods words with everyone attending this event. The Frankfurt Book Fair provides an excellent opportunity for fans of her work to gather and spread their faith in God to others in attendance.
This spiritually uplifting book is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and GoToPublish. Acquire a copy and prepare your mind and soul for the eventual second coming of Jesus, which is coming sooner than many people believe.
Eschatology: The Signs of the Times of Jesus Christs Soon Return
Author: Rev. Sandra Y. Washington
Kindle: $5.00
Paperback: $16.00
About the Author
Rev. Sandra Y. Washington holds a Masters Degree in Ministry and is a rising Prophetess, Evangelist/Teacher, and Seer (Theology). She was ordained as a gospel minister by Michael Chitwood, CEO of the International Congress of Churches and Ministers, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and is the founder of her ministry, The Great Commission Multi-Service Community Center Inc.