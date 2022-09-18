Preparing the Hearts of Humanity for the Second Coming

Chattanooga, TN – WEBWIRE – Saturday, September 17, 2022

The Frankfurt Book Fair is the largest book fair in Germany, and it is a time to celebrate the written word. This year, Rev. Sandra Y. Washington will not be there to meet with publishers and authors who attended the fair. As she will speak about her book, Eschatology: The Signs of the Times of Jesus Christs Soon Return. as the reader reads the synopsis of the reference book on the back cover of the book.





Rev. Washington is an avid believer, reverend, and author who wrote Eschatology: The Signs of the Times of Jesus Christs Soon Return. It focuses on inculcating faith and informing her fellow believers and unbelievers about the signs of Jesuss return to the world to enact the Rapture upon his second coming. Her book also discusses seven tribulations that those left behind after the rapture will face for seven years. The book encourages readers to be more aware of these signs pointing towards Jesus Christs Second Coming.





The Frankfurt Book Fair will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Rev. Sandra Washington is excited to share Gods words with everyone attending this event. The Frankfurt Book Fair provides an excellent opportunity for fans of her work to gather and spread their faith in God to others in attendance.





This spiritually uplifting book is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and GoToPublish. Acquire a copy and prepare your mind and soul for the eventual second coming of Jesus, which is coming sooner than many people believe.





Eschatology: The Signs of the Times of Jesus Christs Soon Return



Author: Rev. Sandra Y. Washington



Kindle: $5.00



Paperback: $16.00





About the Author



Rev. Sandra Y. Washington holds a Masters Degree in Ministry and is a rising Prophetess, Evangelist/Teacher, and Seer (Theology). She was ordained as a gospel minister by Michael Chitwood, CEO of the International Congress of Churches and Ministers, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and is the founder of her ministry, The Great Commission Multi-Service Community Center Inc.