Accomplished Producer and Screenwriter Brian Herskowitz Pens Debut Novel

Many people can tell you exactly what led them to their career choice. Take Laura Drummond, for example. She knew from a young age she would become a law enforcement officer.





When Conceptus, the debut novel by California filmmaker and screenwriter Brian Herskowitz gets underway, Lauras take-charge personality becomes clear fairly quickly. At just 14, she stands up to bullies and comes to the defense of the defenseless.





Then when the unthinkable happens as she is on her way home from a high school dance, her fate and the fate of the next generation are sealed. Herskowitz says the story came about due to a collaboration with someone he met in Hollywood.





I was approached by a producer from Warner Brothers who found me through a friend of a friend. He wanted to do a screenplay based on a documentary. I told him I was happy to do it on one condition, says Herskowitz. If he failed to sell the screenplay, the copyright stays with me.





Well, thats what happened, and now Book Locker of St. Petersburg, Florida, has released Herskowitzs debut novel, Conceptus. As all good writers do, Herskowitz has incorporated much of himself into the story.





He is a fifth-degree black belt in judo, a first-degree black belt in Brazilian jujitsu, and karate. He is the defending U.S. Masters Champion and three-time World Masters Judo Championships medalist, and a BJJ Pan American and World Masters Champion. His character, Laura Drummond, is an accomplished martial artist in her own right, capable of easily taking down the bad guys. But will her skill be enough to save her from a serial killer set on revenge?





Early reviews for the book have been impressive. Director/actor Jason Alexander said: Conceptus is a taut, engaging, twisty thrill of a story. A truly cinematic novel from a writer who has been making film and television for decades. If your taste in fun reads includes murder, mayhem, and madness – this is a must-read.





Punchy, propulsive, and provocative, Conceptus is filled with intriguing twists and turns, including one that few will see coming. Herskowitz has crafted a tight and speedy thrill ride. Its a real page-turner, said Gary Goldstein, author of The Last Birthday Party.





Brian Herskowitz has crafted a gem of a police procedural, gritty and fast-paced. As much an inward emotional journey as a crackerjack crime novel, Conceptus gifts us with Laura Drummond, a kick-ass homicide detective whose dogged pursuit of a serial killer uncovers the secrets behind her own long-buried trauma, said Marshall Karp, New York Times #1 bestselling author





And Author John Reinhard Dizon said: Conceptus by Brian Herskowitz is a fast-paced suspense/thriller with a strong psychological undercurrent that will keep readers enthralled The element of dysfunction is enzymatic throughout the storyline Herskowitzs work is as much of a cautionary tale of vengeance as a rebuke of family leaders whose abuses permanently damage innocent victims in their charge.





He intends on creating a series of Luara Drummond Mysteries, and the sequel is already underway.





Book copies are available on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/CONCEPTUS-Brian-Herskowitz-ebook/dp/B09HSL3WGJ/) and other online resellers.





Conceptus



Written by Brian Herskowitz



Published by Booklocker.com



Published date: February 10, 2022



Paperback Price: $22.23



Hardcover Price: $31.51



Kindle Price: $2.99





About the Author





Brian Herskowitz has been writing for a long time. I wrote a play when I was maybe ten years old. It was about a robot that wanted to be a human, he said.





At the time, Herskowitz didnt think hed consider a career as a writer, but a decade later, he wrote his first feature-length movie script. It mirrored my experience training in martial arts in Japan with a heavy dose of imagination, says Herskowitz, who as a writer has completed well over a dozen feature films.





He currently holds the title of lead faculty for the prestigious Boston University in Los Angeles  Screenwriter in Hollywood program. He has also taught online for U.C.L.A. Extensions and has had students from every corner of the earth.





Before that, he spent five years as the sitcom instructor for Writers Bootcamp. He has also been a featured speaker at the Screenwriters Expo, and the DVD of his lecture on outlining your feature script is now available through Creative Screenwriting workshops and seminars.





Brian Herskowitz is married to actress Gina Hecht, who currently has a starring role in Dave, a show about a neurotic suburban man who has convinced himself that he is destined to become one of the best rappers of all times. Hecht stars as Dave Lil Dickys mother in the series. Brian Herskowitz and Gina Hecht have two amazing daughters, Maggie and Bailey.