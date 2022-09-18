Hong Kong – CFS urges public not to consume kind of goat cheese imported from France suspected to be contaminated with metallic foreign bodies

CFS urges public not to consume kind of goat cheese imported from France suspected to be contaminated with metallic foreign bodies ******************************************************************************************



The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department today (September 17) urged the public not to consume a kind of goat cheese imported from France because the product might have been contaminated with metallic foreign bodies. The trade should also stop using or selling the affected batches of the product immediately if they possess them.





Product details are as follows:





Product name: CASINO STE MAURE GOAT LOG 200G



Brand: CASINO



Place of origin: France



Net weight: 200 grams



Use by date: Any date between September 25, 2022 to October 10, 2022



Importer: PNS FRESH INTERNATIONAL



Distributor: PARKnSHOP (HK) Limited





A spokesman for the CFS said, “The CFS received a notification from the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed of the European Commission that the above-mentioned batches of product might have been contaminated with metallic foreign bodies. Upon learning of the incident, the CFS immediately contacted local importer for follow-up. A preliminary investigation found that the above-mentioned importer had imported into Hong Kong the affected batches of the product concerned.”





The importer/distributor concerned has stopped sales, removed from shelves the affected product and has initiated a recall according to the CFS’s instructions. Members of the public may call the hotline of the importer/distributor at 2690 0948 during office hours for enquiries.





The spokesman urged members of the public not to consume the affected batches of the product if they have bought it. The trade should also stop using or selling the product concerned immediately.





The CFS will alert the trade to the incident, continue to follow up and take appropriate action. An investigation is ongoing.