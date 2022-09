Enchanting frontier tour ************************



In June 2022, Sha Tau Kok Pier opened to the public on a trial basis. People are able to join tours of the area on Saturday, Sunday or public holidays to savour one of Hong Kong’s most secluded areas.







News.gov.hk spoke to visitors to learn about how the tours helped deepen their understanding of Sha Tau Kok and its place in Hong Kong’s history.







The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature today (September 18) in text and video format.