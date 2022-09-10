Book of Pam Weinreis Ready to be Featured at NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, September 9, 2022

This book shows that it is never too late to get to know God.

ReadersMagnet is ready to display Pam Weinreis book Well Worth MY Soul: Lets refresh our soul together at New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3 – 4, 2022 at Saratoga Springs, NY.





Well Worth MY Soul is a guidebook for spiritual development that emphasizes developing a stronger relationship with God. Pam Weinreis, an author who has inspired many, understands what it takes to keep the faith and follow the Holy Spirit.





In this devotional, she contemplates the teachings of the Bible and how to place her hope on God rather than on the things of this world. Weinreis uses carefully selected scripture and reflective dialogue to challenge the factors that lead people away from God.





Weinreis reflects: When we feel inadequate for the task, remember God has given us everything we need to be strong in Him.





Frequently putting off spending quality time in prayer because there are more important things to do? Feel like running out of time while yearning for inner peace? If so, this book can help.





Get a copy of Well Worth MY Soul: Lets refresh our soul together by Pam Weinreis on Amazon. Visit the upcoming NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Tradeshow.





More so, check out the authors website at https://wellworthmysoul.com/.





Well Worth MY Soul: Lets refresh our soul together



Author | Pam Weinreis



Genre | Christian Life



Publisher | Xulon Press



Published date | August 22, 2022





Author



As a ranchers wife, Pam Weinreis is very busy. Shes a mother of four grown children and grandmother of seven beautiful little ones. Pam teaches Sunday school and oversees the department. She enjoys being busy, and she loves life.