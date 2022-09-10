Joab Stieglitz’s “Reversing The Cataclysm” Displayed at 2022 ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, September 9, 2022

Joab Stieglitzs pulp adventure Reversing The Cataclysm: Book 3 of the Thule Trilogy was featured by ReadersMagnet at The American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center Washington DC.





In this book, the main character named Anna needs to get her colleagues, who are different versions of people she knows in the real world, to assist her in undoing what she did and get both worlds back on track. To do this, Anna will have to go to the Jungles of Niahaut and persuade the God-King of the Haut to send her back in time, where she will have to go on the journey that the medium wrote about when he was a boy.





Is it possible to reverse the Cataclysm even if he agrees to her request and she meets all of the rules originally described? Or will her incursion into the fabric of time bring even more problems?





Creative author Joab Stieglitz has successfully introduced a whole different world to avid fans of mystery science fiction. This book caught readers interest from the start of the story up until the end.





Want to know more? Order a copy of Joab Stieglitzs Reversing The Cataclysm: Book 3 of the Thule Trilogy available at Rantings of a Wandering Mind.





Furthermore, check out the authors website at https://www.joabstieglitzbooks.com/ for more details about the book.





Joab Stieglitz was born and raised in Warren, New Jersey. He is an Application Consultant for a software company. He has also worked as a software trainer, a network engineer, a project manager, and a technical writer over his 30-year career. He lives in Alexandria, Virginia.





He is an avid tabletop RPG player and game master of horror, espionage, fantasy, and science fiction genres, including Savage Worlds (Mars, Deadlands, Agents of Oblivion, Apocalypse Prevention Inc., Herald: Tesla and Lovecraft, Thrilling Tales, and others), Call of Cthulhu, Lamentations of the Flame Princess, and Pathfinder.





Joab channeled his role-playing experiences in the Utgarda Series, which are pulp adventure novels with Lovecraftian influences set in the 1920s.