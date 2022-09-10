Embark on a thrilling journey in Able Barrett’s unconventional Christmas fable, “The Great Tree”

San Diego, CA and Saratoga Springs, NY – WEBWIRE – Friday, September 9, 2022

Catch the book displays for The Great Tree at the ReadersMagnet Book Confab this October 28-30, 2022, and at the 2022 NYLA Annual Conference and Trade Show this November 3-4, 2022!

The Great Tree details the story of a young protagonist on a journey. Long ago, before Christmas, a boy named Andrew was living with his mother. Andrew was separated from his brother Nicholas when the Prince of Darkness took him. Now, their mother is on her deathbed, and Andrew decides to reunite her with Nicholas before she dies. Their mother is against the idea, fearing for his safety, but he is determined. So, he embarks on the journey with his dog Jenny.





The journey Andrew and Jenny go through can only be described as a crusade, and it takes both of them to a world of danger beyond their wildest imaginations. They come across evil protectors, giant wolves, dark magic, sorcerers, and goblins. Eventually, they reach the dreaded kingdom of the Prince of Darkness. The kingdom is protected by the evil Charnelgoul and his band of wolves. The kingdom centers around its heart, an enormous tree called The Great Tree.





This story blends the usual magic of how Christmas has evolved for eternity and a wholesome family story. It is a story that can be enjoyed by the whole family, from the children to the adults. Everybody will enjoy this story in the same way that old great Christmas fables have been enjoyed in the past.





For those interested in a thrilling and exciting Christmas story, this book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other fine bookstores.





The author is also involved in the Last Road Dog Animal Sanctuary, a charity dedicated to ensuring that animals are safe and in healthy environments. To learn more about the charity, visit the website at www.thelastroaddog.com.





ReadersMagnet will feature The Great Tree at the ReadersMagnet Book Confab held at 72 Warren St., Tribeca, New York, this October 28-30, 2022. The book will also be displayed at the 2022 New York Library Association (NYLA) Annual Conference and Trade Show held at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York, this November 3-4, 2022.





The Great Tree



Author | Able Barrett



Genre | Fantasy



Published date | April 22, 2022



Publisher | Book Baby



Book retail price | $12.00





Author Bio





Able Barrett is a former Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney and U.S. Department of Justice Organized Crime Strike Force Prosecutor. He is an avid animal lover and is dedicated to the ethical treatment of all animals. He is the manager of The Last Road Dog Animal Sanctuary. He manages its efforts to rescue dogs, cats, and horses.





All proceeds from the book go to help rescue animals at The Last Road Dog Animal Sanctuary , an IRS approved 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information visit their website at www.thelastroaddog.com