Negroni Week at Copitas at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Copitas, the destination bar in Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, is gearing up to celebrate one of the worlds most iconic cocktails, the Negroni.



About Negroni





Theres something very captivating about the Negroni. It happens to be both complex as well as simple. Its a fairly easy formula  equal parts gin, vermouth and the beating red heart that lends its rich colour to it, Campari. However, what makes it stand apart is how deftly it is mixed and what the varied gin brands bring to its mix, not to mention the deep red colour and a sense of Italian romanticism that this drink has imbued in the minds of cocktail lovers across the world.





The cocktail has a history and dates back to Florence in 1919, when Count Camillo Negroni walked into the Café Casoni looking for something stiffer than the popular Americano, and the bartender went on to slosh some gin into the cocktail. The cocktail became a smashing hit and its fame spread across the world, quickly becoming a darling drink for bartenders to mix.





Copitas at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru is one of the participating bars in Asia that is a part of Poured by Four Seasons Negroni Week Edition, a collective format to showcase special menus and the craftsmanship of these Four Seasons bars. The program is slated to run from September 12 to 25, 2022 and will be a part of Negroni Week, which has now become a global fundraising movement.





About Negroni Week





In 2013 Imbibe Magazine launched Negroni Week as a celebration of one of the worlds great cocktails and an effort to raise money for charitable causes around the world. Since then, Negroni Week has grown to thousands of venues around the world, raising millions of dollars for charity.





At Copitas





Bartenders of Copitas, #44 on Asias 50 Best Bars list, have come up with a menu to celebrate the classic, as well as their own riffs. Including simple ingredients such as the fragrant champa flower, available in all Indian flower markets in Bengaluru, and local Araku coffee, they have concocted a cocktail that gives a heady and aromatic spin to the classic and makes for a standout Champa Negroni. Theobrama is a dessert in a glass, in ideation with Executive Pastry Chef Partha Bose, yet holding on to the appeal of the Negroni. The Claypot Negroni adds yet another dimension to the classic, having been aged in a claypot sourced from nearby Pottery Town.





Copitas will be hosting Negroni Week from September 13 to 25, 2022.





Menu

Negroni. Nothing More: A timeless gem, adored by cocktail connoisseurs; Gin, Cinzano Rosso, Campari

A timeless gem, adored by cocktail connoisseurs; Gin, Cinzano Rosso, Campari Champa Negroni: Gin washed Araku Coffee, Cinzano Rosso, Campari soaked with champa flower

Gin washed Araku Coffee, Cinzano Rosso, Campari soaked with champa flower Theobroma: Gin, Cinzano Rosso spice reduction, Campari chocolate sous vide

Gin, Cinzano Rosso spice reduction, Campari chocolate sous vide Clay Pot Aged Negroni: Gin, Cinzano Rosso, Campari aged in clay pot for 2 days

Event Details

Where : Copitas, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

: Copitas, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru When: September 13 to 25, 2022

September 13 to 25, 2022 Time : 5:00 pm onwards

: 5:00 pm onwards Prices: INR 950 per cocktail onwards

For reservations, call +91 96456 69697.