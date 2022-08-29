Hong Kong – FS hosts dinner for Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies of Singapore (with photo)

FS hosts dinner for Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies of Singapore (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



The Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, hosted a dinner today (August 29) for the visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies of Singapore, Mr Heng Swee Keat, and Mrs Heng. The Deputy Financial Secretary, Mr Michael Wong; the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui; and the Consul General of Singapore in Hong Kong, Mr Ong Siew Gay, also joined the dinner.





Welcoming Mr Heng’s visit to Hong Kong again and participation in the Policy Dialogue Session of the seventh Belt and Road Summit on August 31, Mr Chan said Hong Kong and Singapore have close economic and trade ties, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Singapore, is the second largest trading partner of Hong Kong, representing about 12% of Hong Kong’s merchandise trade. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, Hong Kong looks forward to strengthening economic and trade co-operation with Singapore and other ASEAN countries on various fronts, and is actively seeking to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership as soon as possible, thus fostering regional economic integration and high quality development together.







During the dinner, Mr Chan and Mr Heng also exchanged views on economic issues and other topics of mutual interest.