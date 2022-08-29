Hong Kong – HAD holds series of vaccination activities to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination of elderly and children

HAD holds series of vaccination activities to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination of elderly and children ******************************************************************************************



​Children aged from 6 months to 3 years may receive the Sinovac vaccine starting from August 4. To encourage the early vaccination of the young and old, the 18 District Offices have stepped up COVID-19 vaccination activities in various districts since August so as to enable citizens of all ages, especially children and the elderly who are more vulnerable to serious infection, to be vaccinated as early as possible to obtain the much needed proper protection for themselves and others under the severe epidemic situation.







Since August, the 18 District Offices, together with various units such as school liaison committees, school development sections, primary school heads associations, kindergarten heads associations in various districts, district health centres, rural committees, the Kowloon Women’s Organisations Federation and Hong Kong Community Anti-Coronavirus Link have jointly held over 25 vaccination activities at community halls or other locations in the districts to provide citizens with one more convenient and quick way for receiving vaccination. As at August 28, around 3 900 citizens including about 130 young children aged from 6 months to 3 years and about 750 elderly persons aged 70 or above were vaccinated in these activities.







In support of the vaccination activities in districts, the Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Miss Alice Mak; the Secretary for the Civil Service, Mrs Ingrid Yeung; the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin; the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission, Ms Chan Yuen-han; the Chairperson of the Kowloon Women’s Organisations Federation, Ms So Lai-chun; and Legislative Council Members attended different vaccination activities in various districts earlier to appeal to members of the public to make reservations for COVID-19 vaccination for the elderly and children in their families, and learn more about the vaccination situation of the public.







Increasing the vaccination rate plays an important part in anti-epidemic work. The Home Affairs Department thanked all sectors of the community for fighting against the epidemic in solidarity and providing support to vaccination activities organised by various District Offices, such that citizens can be vaccinated as early as possible and high-risk groups can obtain effective protection. The 18 District Offices will continue to hold vaccination activities at various districts to enable citizens to receive vaccination.

